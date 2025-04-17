Scientists find hint of alien life on distant world

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has detected a possible signature of life on planet K2-18b

Artist’s concept shows what exoplanet K2-18 b could look like
'It's the first time humanity has seen potential biosignatures on a habitable planet'
(Image credit: NASA / CSA / ESA / J. Olmsted (STScI))
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Astrophysicists reported Wednesday they had found significant evidence that life may exist on a planet called K2-18b, some 124 light years away. The report, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, said NASA's James Webb Space Telescope had detected large amounts of dimethyl sulfide and/or dimethyl disulfide — gasses that on Earth are only created by living organisms — in the exoplanet's atmosphere.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

