'Super Earth': the exoplanet in the 'habitable zone' for alien life

HD 20794 D is located in the 'Goldilocks zone' of a star similar to our Sun

Illustration of a newly discovered exoplanet
Exoplanets are located outside the solar system, but the latest find is only 20 light years away
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

"If extraterrestrials do exist, scientists have found a promising location for where they could be hiding," said the Daily Mail. Named HD 20794 D, the newly discovered exoplanet orbits a star similar to the Sun, and researchers believe it may be able to sustain liquid water, which is vital for life, as we know it, to exist.

"Best of all," added the Mail, it lies just 19.7 light-years away from Earth, raising the "tantalising possibility" of being able to photograph it and, of course, "any aliens lurking there".

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis is a freelance journalist and was previously the UK website's Production Editor. She has also held senior roles at The Scotsman, Sunday Herald and Hello!. As well as her writing, she is the creator and co-founder of the Pausitivity #KnowYourMenopause campaign and has appeared on national and international media discussing women's healthcare.

