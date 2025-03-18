Life after space: how will Nasa's stranded astronauts cope?
Sunita 'Suni' Williams and Barry 'Butch' Wilmore are headed back to Earth after nine months on the ISS – but their greatest challenge may still lie ahead
Human beings have evolved to become "perfectly adapted to life on Earth", said Sky News. So, spending time in space, without gravity or sunlight, and exposed to radiation, "poses a real challenge, physically".
And for "stranded" astronauts Sunita "Suni" Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore – whose routine eight-day visit to the International Space Station turned into an unscheduled nine-month stay – the challenge may be even bigger when they finally come back home to Earth today.
The pair, travelling in a SpaceX Dragon capsule, left the ISS early this morning. After a "fast and fiery re-entry through Earth's atmosphere", they are due to splash down off the coast of Florida tonight, said the BBC. The fresh air will feel "fantastic", said Helen Sharman, Britain's first astronaut, but such an extended space mission will, said the broadcaster, have taken a "toll on the body".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Struggle to walk'
"You adapt incredibly quickly to being in space," Nasa astronaut Frank Rubio, who spent 371 days in space in 2023, told Time magazine last year. But readapting to life back to Earth can be "a little bit longer and more difficult". The first two or three months will be focused on recovery, "reincorporating yourself into Earth, your family, and then also rehabilitating your body".
After splashdown, the astronauts will be taken to the Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas, for a medical check-up. Astronauts returning from long-duration space missions "routinely exit their spacecraft on stretchers", said CNN, because their bodies "need time to adjust to feeling Earth's gravity". "The weight and the heaviness of things just is surprising," said Janette Epps, a member of a team that spent nearly eight months in space. I was lying down "any chance I got".
Nine months without gravity will have caused "significant, and irreparable, bone density loss", said The Guardian. Being in space "causes muscles to waste in your arms, legs, trunk and elsewhere, including your heart, which, because it doesn't have to pump blood against gravity, has to work much less hard". Fluids also "don't drain as easily". The returning astronauts will "struggle to walk, get dizzy easily, and have bad eyesight", because the "build-up of fluid changes the shape of their eyeballs, and weakens their vision". They may need glasses for the rest of their lives.
In space, clothing floats off your skin, so your skin gets "almost baby-like sensitivity", said Alan Duffy, an astrophysicist at Australia's Swinburne University told the paper. On Earth, some astronauts "feel like their clothing is sandpaper".
The returning pair will also have to exercise extensively: the reconditioning will be similar to the "intense physiotherapy" performed by anyone who has come out of a coma.
'Incredible connection to humanity'
These astronauts' return "is itself a research project", said Duffy, because most research on human life in space is based on missions that last less than six months.
One major concern is exposure to radiation in space. Earth's atmosphere and magnetic field shield us from high levels of radiation, which can lead to DNA damage and increased cancer risk. But little is known about how much increased exposure in space might impact astronauts in the long-term – because only about 700 people have ever been to space.
We do know, however, that, for returning space travellers, anxiety and depression are common. Seeing the Earth from space has led some astronauts to report "an incredible connection to humanity", said The Guardian, and "an immediate sense of its fragility". "Some people call it a feeling of inspiration," astrophysicist Brad Tucker, of the Australia National University, told the paper. "Some people call it feelings of inadequacy, in terms of just how big the world is."
The astronauts also have to come back down to Earth figuratively, as well as literally. "They have to make breakfast and they have to drive to work," said Tucker. "It is a huge transition from living in a very inspiring environment."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
The tribes battling it out in Keir Starmer's Labour Party
The Explainer From the soft left to his unruly new MPs, Keir Starmer is already facing challenges from some sections of the Labour Party
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Israeli air strikes in Gaza: why has ceasefire collapsed?
Today's Big Question Start of 'broader and more sustained military operation' denounced by domestic groups representing hostage families
By The Week UK Published
-
OpenAI's new model is 'really good' at creative writing
Under the Radar CEO Sam Altman says he is impressed. But is this merely an attempt to sell more subscriptions?
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Killer space rocks
Feature The threat to Earth from a newly discovered asteroid has faded. Others could be headed our way.
By The Week US Published
-
Spherex: Nasa's cutting-edge telescope searching for the origins of life
The Explainer New mission to unlock the secrets of the universe with most comprehensive map of the cosmos yet
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Full moon calendar: dates and times for every full moon this year
In depth When to see the lunar phenomenon every month
By Devika Rao, The Week US Last updated
-
The shape of Earth's core is changing
Under the radar Mysteries remain at the center of the planet
By Devika Rao, The Week US Last updated
-
How worried should we be about asteroids?
Today's Big Question Odds of asteroid 2024 YR4 hitting Earth have fluctuated wildly this week
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Argentina's gene-edited horses
Under the Radar Scientists in the polo-obsessed nation have produced world's first genetically edited horses, designed to outrun champion mare whose DNA they (mostly) share
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Earth's mini-moon was the moon all along
Under the radar More lunar rocks are likely floating in space
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
'Super Earth': the exoplanet in the 'habitable zone' for alien life
The Explainer HD 20794 D is located in the 'habitable zone' of a star similar to our Sun
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published