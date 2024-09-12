Why more and more people believe in aliens
Growing numbers say they have seen a UFO – and even US politicians are getting caught up in the trend
Belief in aliens is nothing new – reports of UFOs can be found in fourth-century Chinese texts – but over the last few years, there has been a sharp increase in the numbers who truly think the truth is out there.
In fact, reported Newsweek, the idea is gaining "unprecedented traction" in the US and elsewhere, leading to concerns about the impact it could have.
In the late 1990s, only 20% of people in the US believed UFO sightings were proof of alien life, said the magazine. That had risen to 34% by 2022, at which time 24% of 1,000 Americans polled also said they had seen a flying saucer.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Heading for the White House?
Tony Milligan, a senior research fellow at King's College London, told Newsweek the rise was a "political tsunami" that had even caught the attention of US politicians.
"You don't worry about this stuff when it's 2% of the population... but you don't expect it to be reaching the floor of Congress," he said.
Depending on the results of November's presidential elections, the topic could go even further, as Donald Trump has vowed to declassify videos of alleged UFOs if he wins. The Republican nominee has had a "decade-long fascination" with the topic, said The Sun.
The UK is not immune to the growth, Milligan wrote in The Conversation, with around 20% of citizens believing extraterrestrials have visited and an estimated 7% saying they have seen a UFO.
It is a "slightly paradoxical" belief, he said. Not only is there no proof in the existence of aliens, but the immense distance between star systems means it is more likely that any evidence would come from signals.
Milligan put the growth in the belief down to "familiar anti-elite tropes": the idea that people in positions of power are hiding the "truth". Indeed, he added, belief in a cover-up is more popular than the belief that aliens had come to Earth, with a "staggering" 68% of Americans telling a 2019 survey that the US government hadn't revealed all it knew.
Memory tricks
Psychologist Chris French, meanwhile, told the BBC's Sky at Night magazine that the growth in ufology was something new, and that in 1947 – a "golden year" for sightings following the Roswell incident – a UFO was not automatically linked with alien life.
"Yet now, it would be the automatic go-to explanation for many people," he said, even though ufologists themselves knew that the vast majority of sightings had a "mundane explanation". People liked the more exciting explanation, he added.
French also argued that other UFO-related experiences, such as alien abduction, could be episodes of sleep paralysis that victims are later told was an extraterrestrial event they can't remember because the alien "wiped your memory". As for group cases of UFO sightings, he cited "memory conformity", where the group discuss what they think they've seen and by doing so, influence each other's recollections.
There is one other reason why more people believe in aliens and UFOs: the rise of social media, said Professor Barry Markovsky of the University of South Carolina, also writing in The Conversation.
Mobile phone images of "nondescript lights in the sky" can quickly go viral, adding to the interest that already exists and encouraging other people to share their own photos of "odd-looking content".
Belief in aliens is a trend that grows and fades, he added, but, "like political scandals and high-waisted jeans", it will never go away.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
'A show of unity in a contentious campaign'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Taylor backs Kamala: a history of celebrity endorsements
The Explainer The pop star confirmed her support for the vice president to her more than 280m Instagram followers
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
The Mad Hatter's Tea Party: an 'irresistibly feelgood production'
The Week Recommends Kate Prince's hip-hop take on Lewis Carroll classic is a lot of fun
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Is billionaire's 'risky' space flight about research or tourism?
In the Spotlight Jared Isaacman takes an all-private crew to space
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Nasa's astronauts: stranded in space
In the Spotlight Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's eight-day trip to the ISS has now stretched into weeks amid concerns over their Starliner spacecraft
By The Week UK Published
-
Twisters: the real-life science behind storm chasers
In The Spotlight Scientists race against time to gather data on 'meteorological mystery'
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
Aliens could be spiders the size of elephants
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
What are Hycean planets?
feature Planets ‘hiding in plain sight’ could provide habitable conditions for life
By The Week Staff Published
-
Could microbes communicate with alien species?
feature Experts argue that we should be searching for microbial life rather than human-like aliens
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
Could invisible aliens really exist on Earth?
In Depth Astrobiologist responds to claim by Britain’s first astronaut that extraterrestrials may live among us
By The Week Staff Published
-
British spies spent 50 years trying to catch UFO, secret dossier reveals
Speed Read Government hoped to harvest alien technology in order to develop superweapons
By The Week Staff Published