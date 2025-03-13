Spherex: Nasa's cutting-edge telescope searching for the origins of life

New mission to unlock the secrets of the universe with the most comprehensive map of the cosmos yet

Photo composite illustration of scientists with computers, a shuttle, telescope lens, planet and chemicals
The $488 million telescope will help us "answer fundamental questions", said Nasa
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Nasa has taken another giant leap in the search for the origins of the universe – launching its newest space telescope on a mission to explore the building blocks of existence.

Spherex (the Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer) will survey hundreds of millions of galaxies and "their combined cosmic glow" to give scientists new "insights into the universe's evolution since the Big Bang", said The Independent.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis is a freelance journalist and was previously the UK website's Production Editor. She has also held senior roles at The Scotsman, Sunday Herald and Hello!. As well as her writing, she is the creator and co-founder of the Pausitivity #KnowYourMenopause campaign and has appeared on national and international media discussing women's healthcare.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸