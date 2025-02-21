How worried should we be about asteroids?

The odds of 2024 YR4 hitting Earth in 2032 have fluctuated wildly this week

2024 YR4 measures only 130 to 300 feet across, a pebble compared to the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs.
By
published

You "may want to keep your head down" on 22 December 2032, said Time. That's the day an asteroid may strike our planet.

The chances of 2024 YR4 striking Earth increased this week to 1 in 32 but then dramatically fell to just 1 in 67 after further observations, leaving lots of people confused about just how worried we should be.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

