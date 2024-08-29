Is billionaire's 'risky' space flight about research or tourism?

Jared Isaacman takes an all-private crew to space

Polaris Dawn Mission Commander Jared Isaacman
Jared Isaacman has spent "hundreds of millions of dollars to fly into space" in order to "expand the window" of who can become an astronaut
(Image credit: Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Jared Isaacman is about to go where no billionaire has gone before. The entrepreneur is making his second trip into space, this time a "longer, more daring and riskier" journey into high-earth orbit that will include a spacewalk, said The New York Times. The journey aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will be a "purely commercial effort" featuring a crew of private-sector astronauts; NASA has nothing to do with this trip. But all involved say this is not just a sight-seeing jaunt. "The real focus is on what we stand to gain and learn from it," Isaacman said.

His trip is "the most ambitious — and risky — private spaceflight yet," said Scientific American. The so-called "Polaris Dawn" journey will launch into an "ultrahigh" orbit more than 800 miles high (where no human has flown since the Apollo moon missions) to the Van Allen radiation belt that surrounds the planet, in order to test the radiation's effect on humans. Later on, it will conduct the first-ever private spacewalk. The overriding aim to all this? To lay the groundwork for Elon Musk's planned trip to Mars. "It's time to go out," said SpaceX's Bill Gerstenmaier. "It's time to explore."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Space Spacex Jared Isaacman In The Spotlight Space Travel Space Exploration
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸