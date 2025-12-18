Antibiotic resistance: the hidden danger on Ukraine’s frontlines
Threat is spreading beyond war zones to the ‘doorstep’ of western Europe
Multi-drug antibacterial resistance caused by the war in Ukraine is now “on the doorstep” of western Europe, according to an Australian clinician who has worked in the war-torn country.
Potentially lethal infections in Ukraine have increased 10-fold since the start of the war, Hailie Uren told Vaccines Work, and this “really frightening” level of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) there is on the march beyond its borders.
Invisible threat
Humans are “host” to over a thousand species of bacteria, including some superbugs that are “deemed critical threats”, said The New York Times. Normally, they don’t “become pathogenic in healthy people” but “war changes that”. War “deprives people of food, clean water and sanitary living conditions”, and “when bombs and bullets fly” wounds become “perforated with shrapnel, debris and soil teeming with microbes”. Even before the war, Ukraine had a high rate of antibiotic-resistant tuberculosis, which can spread even more easily in barracks, bomb shelters and refuge centres.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A “rising number of wounded soldiers” in Ukraine are being infected with microbes that are “extensively drug-resistant” or which “withstand most or all antibiotics thrown at them”, said Vaccines Work. Doctors and scientists in Ukraine are waging a “shadow war” against this rising tide of “pernicious infections”, which have also “begun circulating in the general population”, including children.
The Lviv region, on the “doorstep” of the European Union, has “some of the highest multi-drug resistance levels” in all of Ukraine.
In Estonia, drug-resistant pathogens are already being “brought in” by Ukrainian refugees, said ERR News.
Pernicious threat
A “growing body of research” suggests that the “21st-century way of warfare has become a major driver” of AMR, particularly in the Middle East, said The New York Times. In Syria, “protracted” fighting has “exacerbated existing drivers of antimicrobial resistance and introduced new ones”, representing a “rising threat” to the country’s health system, according to a study published in Nature.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Before the Second World War and the “advent of antibiotics, infections routinely killed more soldiers than combat itself”, said the Financial Times. Today, AMR has become a “different and arguably more pernicious kind of threat” and one that “could continue to claim lives long after conflict is over”.
Last year, England’s former chief medical officer warned that the rise of superbugs that are resistant to antibiotics poses a greater threat to humanity than climate change. A paper published in The Lancet last September estimated that AMR could contribute to the deaths of 8.22 million people per year by 2050 – more than the number currently killed by cancer.
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
‘Capitalism: A Global History’ by Sven Beckert and ‘American Canto’ by Olivia Nuzzi
Feature A consummate history of capitalism and a memoir from the journalist who fell in love with RFK Jr.
-
Who will the new limits on student loans affect?
The Explainer The Trump administration is imposing new limits for federal student loans starting on July 1, 2026
-
Why does Susie Wiles have MAGA-land in a panic?
TODAY’S BIG QUESTION Trump’s all-powerful gatekeeper is at the center of a MAGA firestorm that could shift the trajectory of the administration
-
The world is finally feeling less negative
Under The Radar Gallup's Global Emotions Report finds moods improving for first time in a decade, but are Ukrainians really less stressed than Brits?
-
Afghanistan has a growing female suicide problem
Speed Read The Taliban has steadily whittled away women's and girls' rights in Afghanistan over the past 2 years, prompting a surge in depression and suicide
-
How the global drugs trade is changing
feature ‘Increasingly agile trafficking networks’ are behind 23% rise in global drug users, UN report finds
-
World Health Organization has verified 18 attacks on health facilities, personnel in Ukraine
Speed Read
-
Almost all operations shut down as COVID-19 outbreak hits U.S. Embassy in Kabul
Speed Read
-
Coronavirus: how has Isis dealt with the outbreak of Covid-19?
In Depth Terror group finds new opportunities amid the global pandemic