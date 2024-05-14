Antimicrobial resistance 'worse than climate change'

Untreatable infections will 'make some of Covid look minor'

Colonies of MRSA bacteria on blood agar plate
(Image credit: Rudolpho Paralan Jr / Getty Images)
The rise of superbugs resistant to antibiotics poses a greater threat to humanity than climate change, England's former chief medical officer has warned.

Dame Sally Davies, who is now the UK's special envoy on antimicrobial resistance, said the growing number of infections caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites that can no longer be treated with available medicines will "make some of Covid look minor" and is a "more acute" issue than global warming.

