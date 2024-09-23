The audio industry is working to tackle hearing aid stigma

Only 1 in 5 people who could benefit from hearing aids use them, according to the Hearing Loss Association of America

People with hearing loss 'may avoid hearing aids for a number of reasons'
Only 1 in 5 people who need hearing aids in the United States use them, according to the Hearing Loss Association of America. This low statistic can largely be tied to the stigma surrounding hearing-assistance devices, but the audio industry is taking steps to try and change this by making hearing aids more ubiquitous — and more accessible.

Even major tech companies like Apple are now getting in on the ground floor of efforts to make hearing aid efforts "cool" and eliminate the stigma of their use. This appears to be just the first chapter in a larger move by audio companies to improve people's hearing.

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

