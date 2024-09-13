FDA OKs Apple AirPods as OTC hearing aids
The approved software will turn Apple's AirPods Pro 2 headphones into over-the-counter hearing aids
What happened
The Food and Drug Administration yesterday approved software for Apple's AirPods Pro 2 headphones that turns the earbuds into over-the-counter hearing aids. Apple said Monday that its new AirPods Pro would have the hearing aid feature, allowing users to test their hearing and calibrate their sound levels through the Apple Health app.
Who said what
The FDA approved its first OTC hearing aids in 2022 for people with mild to moderate hearing impairment, but this is the agency's first approval of hearing aid software under its new authority, Reuters said. Even mild hearing loss can cause people to "lose some quality of life by isolating themselves from their community," Jackie Clark, an audiology professor at University of Texas at Dallas, said to The Washington Post. The $249 AirPods Pro earbuds could offer a "bridge for hard-of-hearing consumers" to reclaim their "world of sound."
"Many brands have tried to push their way into the OTC hearing aid market," IDC analyst Jitesh Ubrani said to the Post, but with 19.2% of the global headphone market share, "Apple could potentially have a lasting impact," especially in the "40-plus" age group.
What next?
Apple said it will push out the hearing aid software update in coming weeks to eligible devices in more than 100 countries and regions.
