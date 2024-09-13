FDA OKs Apple AirPods as OTC hearing aids

The approved software will turn Apple's AirPods Pro 2 headphones into over-the-counter hearing aids

What happened

The Food and Drug Administration yesterday approved software for Apple's AirPods Pro 2 headphones that turns the earbuds into over-the-counter hearing aids. Apple said Monday that its new AirPods Pro would have the hearing aid feature, allowing users to test their hearing and calibrate their sound levels through the Apple Health app.

