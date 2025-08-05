Aug. 5 editorial cartoons

Tuesday's political cartoons include an unflattering jobs report for Donald Trump, Democratic party problems, and the redistricting race

This political cartoon depicts an angry Donald Trump on a beach wearing a floral shirt and a pair of shorts labeled “Economy”. A dog — labeled “Job Numbers” — is pulling down Trump’s pants to reveal a butt crack.

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon shows a donkey speaking with Uncle Sam. The donkey holds a dying plant labeled “Polls”. The donkey says, “What’s the use? Whenever I try to grow something, it just dies.” Uncle Sam responds, “Have you tried growing a pear?”

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

