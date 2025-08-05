Aug. 5 editorial cartoons
Tuesday's political cartoons include an unflattering jobs report for Donald Trump, Democratic party problems, and the redistricting race
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Why is the world so divided over plastics?
Today's Big Question UN negotiations on first global plastic treaty are at stake, as fossil fuel companies, petrostates and plastic industry work to resist a legal cap on production
-
Temple Mount: the politics of Judaism's holiest site
The Explainer Latest provocation at religious site with a history of 'perpetual friction' risks violence erupting again
-
Ssh! Secret gardens to visit this summer
The Week Recommends These leafy havens are the perfect place to escape the crowds
-
Aug. 4 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include Bigfoot spotted near a rural hospital, and Donald Trump's failure to escape the Jeffrey Epstein scandal
-
Hot-tempered | July 27 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Today's political cartoons include tough stains, heatwaves, and vote-losing behaviour
-
5 attention-grabbing cartoons about Trump's distraction tactics
Cartoons Artists take on a musical diversion, an NFL team by any other name, and more
-
The audacity to grope | July 26 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include Joe Biden's memoir, PBS funding, and an Obama-Trump comparison
-
Lipstick on a $4 trillion dollar pig | July 25 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include MAGA talk show hosts, a Japanese trade deal, and military medals
-
President Trump stops by Area 51 | July 24 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include an abrupt summer recess, the return of Hillary's emails, and an ominous climate announcement
-
Donald Trump doubles down on distraction | July 23 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include trade war on the high seas, the Russian enigma, and Congress chickening out over Epstein
-
July 22 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include Donald Trump's birthday wishes for Jeffrey Epstein, Tulsi Gabbard, and renaming the Washington Commanders