A not-so-quiet place: Why is no one using headphones in public anymore?

People are increasingly comfortable with both speakerphone and watching videos (very) out loud

Are headphones in public already a vestige of the past?
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
Famed nineteenth century philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer had some strong opinions on noise. He wrote at length about his personal distaste for hammering, barking dogs and screaming children and claimed there was a link between sensitivity to loud sounds and heightened intelligence. "Noise is the most impertinent of all forms of interruption. It is not only an interruption but also a disruption of thought," he wrote. "Of course, where there is nothing to interrupt, noise will not be so particularly painful."

Schopenhauer would not last ten minutes in the digital age. Noise pollution is thicker than ever, thanks in large part to cell phones. Anywhere we go — the subway, the coffee shop, the airport — people are using their devices, quite often without headphones. You will overhear calls made on speakerphone and TikToks playing back to back. The practice, dubbed "blasterbating" by Kendra Stanton Lee at Newsweek, is defined as "the loud consumption of digital content that is only intended for oneself, but to which all in proximity are subjected." Somehow, even though a "general decorum of respecting shared spaces predates cellular phones," said Lee, technology etiquette appears to be regressing. 

Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US

Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others. 

