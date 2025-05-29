Why Irish traditional music is having a moment

Frustrations with isolation and technology credited for reviving 'auld' trad tunes

The Dubliners and The Corries accompanying Irish singer Joe Heaney at a folk concert during the Edinburgh Festival in 1963
The 'music of human interaction, celebration and commiseration': trad Irish is resonating with the young
There's the sound of banjos, fiddles and tin whistles everywhere, as Irish trad music enjoys a roaring resurgence.

It's resonating "fiercely" with young people, who "roar out the lyrics" in pubs under the "looming threat that we might run of out of Guinness", said The Independent. One venue owner compared the phenomenon to Beatlemania, as "clamouring" fans of Irish folk flock to see their favourite trad acts.



