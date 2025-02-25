AI freedom vs copyright law: the UK's creative controversy

Britain's musicians, artists, and authors protest at proposals to allow AI firms to use their work

Illustrative collage of a pair of headphones, leaking a puddle of music note glitch art. In the background, there is the slogan &quot;Is this what we want?&quot;
In an open letter to The Times, artists, writers and musicians have said that the proposals would "smash a hole in the moral right of creators to present their work as they wish".
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

UK musicians have released a silent album as part of a wave of protests over plans to change UK law to make it easier for tech companies to train artificial intelligence models on artists' copyrighted work.

Kate Bush, Damon Albarn and Annie Lennox – among the 1000 musicians behind "Is This What We Want?" – are hoping to highlight what they say is the threat posed by AI to their livelihoods, and those of other artists, journalists and authors working in the UK.

