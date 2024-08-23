FDA OKs new Covid vaccine, available soon

The CDC recommends the new booster to combat the widely-circulating KP.2 strain

Pharmacist prepares Covid-19 vaccine at Safeway
Public health officials say everyone six months and up should get the new Pfizer or Moderna booster
(Image credit: Kim Hairston / The Baltimore Sun / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The Food and Drug Administration approved updated Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna yesterday. The new boosters target the KP.2 strain and related offshoots of the Omicron variant that have been spreading in late summer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the new shot for everyone six months and older.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Covid-19 Vaccine Covid-19 Health News Moderna Vaccine Pfizer Vaccine
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸