Shigellosis: The rise of an antibiotic-resistant stomach bug

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert in February saying it was monitoring a rise in drug-resistant Shigella infections, leaving doctors concerned over what this could mean for other bacteria. Here's everything you need to know:

What is Shigella?

Shigella is a bacteria that causes shigellosis, an intestinal infection. Symptoms of shigellosis include diarrhea, which can be bloody and last for more than three days, as well as fever and stomach pain. Shigella spreads easily, and is found in the feces of an infected person. Two common ways of getting infected include changing a diaper and then not washing your hands for long enough, or eating food prepared by someone who is infected.

Are Shigella infections common?

Every year, there are about 450,000 cases in the United States, with around 6,400 requiring hospitalization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Most of the infections are in kids under 5.

How are Shigella infections treated?

Most people recover after a few days of rest and drinking plenty of fluids. When an infection is severe enough to require further treatment or hospitalization, there are five antibiotics doctors usually turn to: azithromycin, ciprofloxacin, ceftriaxone, trimethoprimsulfamethoxazole, and ampicillin. Sometimes, Shigella strains won't respond to one or two of the antibiotics, but in the last few years, there has been an increase in cases where none of these antibiotics work.

The CDC said the first U.S. case of "extensively drug-resistant" Shigella was found in 2016, and by 2022, drug-resistant strains made up 5 percent of infections and were discovered in 29 states. These cases are primarily being reported among adults, particularly men who have sex with men, people who are experiencing homelessness, people with HIV, and international travelers, the CDC said.