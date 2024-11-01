ACA opens 2025 enrollment, enters 2024 race

Mike Johnson promises big changes to the Affordable Care Act if Trump wins the election

House Speaker Mike Johnson says &#039;No Obamacare&#039;
Open enrollment begins Friday, Nov. 1 for 2025 health care coverage
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Open enrollment begins Friday, Nov. 1 for 2025 health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. Some 21 million people currently get health insurance through the ACA, or Obamacare, though the upcoming presidential election "could threaten eligibility and raise costs for millions of those in the program," The Associated Press said.

