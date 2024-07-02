The world is finally feeling less negative

Gallup's Global Emotions Report finds moods improving for first time in a decade, but are Ukrainians really less stressed than Brits?

Photo collage of a man meditating cross-legged, looking content. Behind him, various bits of photos show pollution, rising temperatures, protests, and warfare.
Gallup spoke to 146,000 people in 142 countries and territories to compile the index
By
published

If you feel less stressed, sad, angry and worried than a year ago, you're in good company, according to Gallup's latest annual report into the world's mood.

Even as the world faced warfare and economic crisis, the Global Emotions Report for 2023 found that the world's overall emotional health was in a better state, with negative emotions dipping for the first time in a decade, and positive emotions bouncing back to their pre-pandemic highs.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

