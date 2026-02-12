The environmental cost of GLP-1s

Producing the drugs is a dirty process

GLP-1s causing weight loss conceptual image
GLP-1s can be produced in water to reduce the need for toxic chemicals (Image credit: Thom Leach / Science Photo Library / Getty Images)

Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and other GLP-1s have been touted as miracle drugs with a myriad of health benefits. However, they come at a high environmental cost. The manufacturing of these weight-loss medications can produce toxic byproducts that end up in waterways and increase plastic waste. Scientists are working to clean up the process.

How do GLP-1s affect the environment?

Along with the manufacturing process, the use of the drugs creates its own waste. Patients who take GLP-1 injectables self-inject once per week. Because of this, “every month, there are four disposable auto-injectors that they have to throw out,” that are “made of solid plastic material that can persist in landfills for decades to centuries,” said Thanigavelan Jambulingam, a business professor at Saint Joseph’s University, in an interview with the school. Millions of people are producing this waste, which could “end up in the water systems” or it could be in “other areas where it causes harm.”

Could it be cleaner?

The increased usage of GLP-1s may help the environment in some ways, however. By treating diabetes and obesity, they “could reduce the incidence of cardiovascular disease, kidney failure and other conditions, each of which carries a heavy environmental cost through surgeries, hospitalizations and long-term drug use,” said IDR Medical.

The drugs are also changing people’s diet. “People taking these drugs are eating less beef, choosing more vegetables and turning away from processed snacks,” said Anne Jomard, a scientist and nutritionist from Zurich, at Food Facts. This “could meaningfully reduce the environmental damage caused by industrial food production.”

Even so, unless “manufacturing and delivery evolve, the environmental gains from healthier populations could be offset by the waste created to get there,” said IDR Medical. Luckily, a better way to produce peptide drugs may be on the horizon in the form of water-based synthesis.

The method pairs amino acids with specific salts, making them water-soluble. This replaces “conventional non-degradable supports” and enables “clean, efficient peptide synthesis entirely in water, without the unwanted side reactions,” said John Wade, a chemistry professor at the University of Melbourne and lead author of the study, in a university publication about the research.

GLP-1s are not the only products that require peptide synthesis. Certain cancer treatments, as well as crop treatments, veterinary drugs and cosmetic ingredients, also require it. “Why are we still making life-saving medicines using chemical processes that produce mountains of toxic waste?” asked Wade. “Could water, the cleanest and most familiar solvent of all, offer a way out?”

Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

