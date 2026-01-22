Off the Scales: ‘meticulously reported’ rise of Ozempic

A 'nuanced' look at the implications of weight-loss drugs

By
published
Book cover of Off The Scales by Aimee Donnellan
Author Aimee Donnellan dives into the tale 'with relish'
(Image credit: Fourth Estate)

In 2024, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published “what could well be the most important table in modern public health”, said Tom Whipple in The Times. For decades, American waistlines had been expanding “inexorably”. But the 2024 assessment of “how fat the country was” revealed a change: the “number of fat people was just a little bit lower than it had been”. No one was in any doubt as to why. In 2017, a Danish company, Novo Nordisk, had released a new diabetes medication called Ozempic, which listed “weight loss” among its side effects.

As Aimee Donnellan makes clear in her “meticulously reported account” of the drug’s emergence, its inventors “always realised that the ‘side effect’ would really be the main effect”. And so it proved. Ozempic and other “GLP-1 agonists” – or “fat drugs” – are starting to bring down obesity in many places. As it becomes possible to take them as pills rather than injections, and (perhaps more significantly still) when they come “off patent”, their impact could be even more dramatic.

