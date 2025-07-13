5 political cartoons about the Texas floods

Artists take on DOGE funding cuts, Donald Trump and natural disasters

It's pouring rain as Noah's Ark is being loaded with giraffes, sheep, elephants, pigs, and ducks. Noah says, "Is now really the best time to cut our funding? Seriously?"

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A grieving woman kneels on the ground in front of a sign that reads "CAMP MYSTIC," asking, "WHY?" Beside her, a teddy bear lies on a wet patch, and a rolled-up sleeping bag is visible. An elephant figure, wearing a suit and labeled "GOV'T OFFICIALS" says "Now is not the time for such politically charged questions!"

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

