Rustle up some fun at these Western hotels and dude ranches

Bucolic scenes from the Old West, like horseback riding through rolling hills and settling in at a remote hacienda, continue to capture the imagination. These experiences don't have to be relegated to the past — you can enjoy them in the present while staying at one of these boutique Western hotels or historic ranches.

Bowie House in Fort Worth, Texas

Western-inspired art is on every wall at Bowie House (Image credit: Bowie House)

This "exquisite" art-filled hotel in Fort Worth's Cultural District is a "breath of fresh air," said Condé Nast Traveler. Owned by "incredibly badass" businesswoman and champion equestrian Jo Ellard, Bowie House showcases 400 works of art curated from her collection and three times a week, guests can join the hotel's art director for a complimentary art walk. Rooms are comfortable and feature "thoughtful details" like hat racks, boot benches and boot jacks. The on-site restaurant, Bricks and Horses, serves dry-aged local beef and vegetables that "delight the taste buds," but the star is the Bar at Bowie House and its "extensive" whiskey list and martinis made tableside.

Darwin Ranch in Pinedale, Wyoming

Darwin Ranch's log cabins take you back to the 1800s (Image credit: Darwin Ranch)

Adventure awaits at Darwin Ranch, a remote, all-inclusive dude ranch that takes you completely "off the grid," The Pioneer Woman said. Authenticity is key here, and guests stay in rustic cabins, some dating to the late 1800s, and spend their days exploring the vast Bridger-Teton National Forest, horseback riding, fly fishing on the Upper Gros Ventre River and wilderness camping. The center of the ranch is The Lodge, where guests savor "epic" farm-to-table meals, hang in the lounge and clink glasses at the piano bar. The best way to end the day is with a soothing soak in the wood-fired hot tub.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Rancho de la Osa in Sasabe, Arizona

There are beautiful desert landscapes as far as the eye can see at Rancho de la Osa (Image credit: Rancho de la Osa)

Follow in the footsteps of Theodore Roosevelt, Eleanor Roosevelt, Lyndon B. Johnson, John Wayne and other notable guests who have spent the night at this historic hacienda next to the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge. More than 300 years old, its cantina is the oldest continually used building in Arizona, situated on a one-time Tohono O'odham village site. The 19 guest rooms are full of charm, with colorful quilts, Western artwork and either fireplaces or wood-burning stoves. Choose between the all-inclusive Dude Ranch Package, which includes meals, horseback riding, sport shooting, archery and off-roading tours, or the Bed and Breakfast Package with access to ranch amenities.

Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa in Jackson, Wyoming

The welcoming lobby is a gathering spot at The Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa (Image credit: The Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa)

Cowboy dreams come true at Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa. This freshly renovated boutique hotel's Cowboy Concierge can arrange everything from a horseback ride through the Grand Teton National Forest to a customized hat design experience at a local woman-owned boutique to checking out a Western belt buckle from the manager's personal collection. Those who would rather stay put can take advantage of the rooms' "luxurious bath products and spacious soaking tubs" or "achieve the highest level of serenity" with a massage in the Body Sage Spa, said Travel and Leisure.

Tanque Verde Ranch in Tucson, Arizona

After hours of horseback riding, the refreshing pool calls out to Tanque Verde Ranch guests (Image credit: Tanque Verde Ranch)

Aspiring equestrians love Tanque Verde Ranch, which like "all of the best dude ranches" is "centered around horseback riding," USA Today said. There are several options for all skill levels, including sunrise and sunset rides, lope rides, half-day adventure rides and the Breakfast Ride, complete with a fireside breakfast of blueberry pancakes, eggs and bacon. The ranch is in a "stunning" spot adjacent to Saguaro National Park, and its "luxury" pink casitas offer gorgeous views of nature and wildlife.

The Western in Ouray, Colorado

The Western Hotel's comfortable suites come with gas fireplaces and kitchenettes (Image credit: The Western Hotel / Stephan Werk)

The Old West is made new at this beautifully restored boutique hotel. Established in 1891, The Western's 16 spacious suites still have rustic touches, like exposed wooden beams, leather and dark wood furnishings and fireplaces. The saloon, original to the property, is an entertaining spot to sip a drink or two and make new friends. Ouray is surrounded by Red Mountain and several national forests, and the best way to unwind from a day in the great outdoors is by booking a treatment at the hotel's Grotto Spa, then trying the soaking hot tub, cold plunge and dry sauna.