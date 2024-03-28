A trip for (all) the ages: 7 fun ideas for a multigenerational vacation

Multigenerational trips are special. Grandparents and grandchildren connecting over card games on the beach, cousins bonding while horseback riding and adult siblings reminiscing during a late night on the town: These simple activities turn into lasting memories. Here are seven ideas for vacations where hanging out with your family is at the top of the itinerary.

Have the ultimate dude ranch experience at C Lazy U Ranch in Granby, Colorado

Horseback riding is one of the activities offered year-round at C Lazy U Ranch. (Image credit: John P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Giddy up! The all-inclusive C Lazy U lets everyone in the family live out their ranch dreams. Activities change with the seasons. Come in the summer to try cattle pushing and fly fishing, visit during the winter for snow tubing and snowmobiling — with horseback riding offered year-round. Kids and teens have their own special program, with ranch counselors leading them on adventures from sunrise to sunset. This is a luxury dude ranch with fine dining, plush cabins and the group-friendly Midnight Trail Lodge, a 3,600-square-foot space fit for the entire family.

Go on an unforgettable African safari with Cottar's Safaris in Maasai Mara, Kenya

Everyone can spread out comfortably in the family tent at the vintage 1920s Camp (Image credit: Cottar's Safaris)

Few experiences can beat an African safari. What is better than being in the heart of the wild, knowing that any moment you might see a giraffe or hear the roar of a distant lion? Cottar's Safaris in Kenya offers educational and authentic adventures for families, with two luxe properties on the private Olderkesi Wildlife Conservancy in the Maasai Mara. The 1920s Camp has 11 canvas tents, including four designed for families, plus the private Bush Villa with five bedrooms, a pool and a dedicated chef and guide. Most activities are included, like wildlife drives, wilderness runs with Maasai warriors, stargazing, a foraging and medicinal walk and educational talks. Cottar's Safaris works with the local Maasai community on sustainability and conservation efforts, and families can get involved by planting seeds and joining rangers on their daily patrols.

Hit the beach at Grand Velas in Los Cabos, Mexico

The Grand Velas is right on the beach in Los Cabos (Image credit: Carlos Sanchez Pereyra / Getty Images)

At the all-inclusive Grand Velas, you never hear the dreaded words "I'm bored." Something is always going on. A typical day starts with morning yoga sessions, followed by Spanish lessons, cooking classes, poolside bingo, soccer games, ping pong tournaments and tequila tastings. Kids and teens can hang out in their own spaces for karaoke, gaming and arts and crafts (piñatas are great souvenirs). Families looking for a less structured vacation can hit the beach, lounge by one of the resort's infinity pools or relax in their suite — every suite boasts an ocean view and outdoor terrace.

Explore the rugged White Mountains in Lincoln, New Hampshire

You know you made it to Lincoln when you see this sign (Image credit: John Greim / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Tucked in the White Mountains of New Hampshire is Lincoln, a town filled with natural wonders like the 800-foot-long Flume Gorge and peaceful Franconia Falls. This area attracts outdoorsy families that like to start and end a day with a hike and skiing in between. The boutique Launchpoint Lodge is a good home base. Designed for guests 12 and older, this six-suite hotel is for families with older kids. There are several common spaces, including the fully-stocked coffee lounge, sitting room and sunroom. If you have a big enough group, rent out the entire property and make yourself fully at home.

Take a cruise to Alaska with Princess

Most Alaskan cruises glide by the Margerie Glacier, an icon of Glacier Bay National Park (Image credit: Danny Lehman / Getty Images)

On a multigenerational trip, not everyone will have the same endurance levels or mobility. An Alaskan cruise levels the playing field, allowing families to gather together on one ship for the same experience, but with itineraries that work with individual needs. That might mean the whole crew gathers in the grandparents' room when the ship glides by Glacier Bay National Park, but only the parents and grandkids get off the boat to explore Ketchikan, with everyone regrouping at dinner. Princess cruise ships offer a good balance of family-friendly onboard activities and entertainment and experiences solely for adults, like the Sanctuary retreat.

Enjoy a wild west adventure at Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort in Borrego Springs, California

A vintage Airstream trailer is a unique accommodation at Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort (Image credit: Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort)

The spirit of the Old West is alive and well at the Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort. The resort resembles a frontier town, with colorful buildings, a general store and a saloon slinging burgers, shakes and spirits. Guests can reserve a comfortable, pet-friendly room, stay in a vintage Airstream trailer or hook up their RV in a pull-through or back in-site close to shower and laundry facilities. Families looking for an adventure can explore the nearby Anza-Borrego Desert State Park or walk by more than 130 massive metal sculptures scattered across Galleta Meadows. At night, look up. Borrego Springs is an International Dark Sky community, making stargazing a must.

Have an immersive experience at Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia

In Colonial Williamsburg, visitors can stay where 18th century residents once lived (Image credit: Colonial Williamsburg)

Take a trip back in time with the whole family. Colonial Williamsburg is a living museum with dozens of original 18th-century buildings, from a courthouse to the Wythe House where Thomas Jefferson studied law. Visitors can stay in the Colonial Houses, accommodations where Williamsburg residents once lived. There are modern amenities too, like indoor and outdoor pools and daily fitness classes. Walking around Williamsburg, you might come across a carpenter using an old tool to show a traditional woodworking technique or a milliner working on her latest hat. Changes are afoot, with the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation announcing it will introduce or expand on the stories told about Black, Indigenous and LGBTQ history.