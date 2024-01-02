A visitor's indispensable guide to Park City, Utah

Location, location, location. That's one reason why outdoor enthusiasts are drawn to Park City, Utah, where during summer they can hit the biking and hiking trails and in winter switch to the slopes. There's still plenty to do indoors as well, like catch a screening at the Sundance Film Festival or visit the Park City Museum.

What to do and see in Park City, Utah

Park City Mountain Resort is the largest ski resort in the United States (Image credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Park City Mountain Resort is the biggest ski resort in the United States, with 7,300 acres, more than 330 trails, six terrain parks and 43 lifts. During winter, the hills come alive with skiers and snowboarders, from the experienced to newbies taking their very first lessons. For those seeking a different thrill, the Mountain Coaster makes its way through a mile of loops and curves, and the Flying Eagle seated zipline soars above the snow.

A beautiful winter's day near Deer Valley Resort (Image credit: Tom Kelly Photo / Getty Images)

Skiers looking to up their game can enroll in Deer Valley Resort's Ski School, for private or group lessons and clinics, or sign up to Ski with a Champion. During this experience, individuals, families or groups can spend a half or full day skiing with one of six Olympic snowsport athletes.

In the summer at Deer Valley, skis are traded for mountain bikes, and the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater opens for the Deer Valley Concert Series and Deer Valley Music Festival. The full summer lineup for 2024 will be released in the spring, but one big name is already set to perform on July 13: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

Live out your bobsledding fantasies at Utah Olympic Park (Image credit: Robert Laberge / Getty Images)

Utah Olympic Park covers nearly 400 acres, and packs in a lot, from six Nordic ski jumps to the 2002 Winter Games Museum. Be part of history by booking the Winter Bobsled Experience, which will take you on the track where bobsled, skeleton and luge events took place during the 2002 Winter Olympics. This is described as a "highly physical and extreme experience generating up to four to five times the force of gravity," and riders have to be 16 or older and weigh at least 100 pounds.

Main Street is home to dozens of boutiques, art galleries, restaurants and other businesses (Image credit: Kim Raff / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

For a less strenuous adventure, head to Historic Main Street to shop at some of the more than 100 independent boutiques and peruse the many art galleries. In the 1800s, Park City was a silver-mining town, and you'll see pieces of that history as you walk down the street. The Park City Museum has several artifacts that date back to the town's early days, as well as the jail that was once located in the basement of City Hall.

Where to eat

After a long day on the slopes, nothing hits like a hearty meal. Choose Bartolo's for Italian-inspired comfort food like Caprese pasta with house-made pappardelle and risotto with seasonal vegetables. The restaurant is also open for brunch and lunch, and Eater praised the chicken parmigiana, blueberry baby "pan" cake and beet-tomato burrata salad as "decadent daytime dishes."

If it's in season, it's on the menu at Handle. The dishes here are "inventive," Fodor's said, and focus on locally grown ingredients. Handle is known for its fried chicken and elevated ice cream bars for dessert, as well as bartenders who are "creative and knowledgable" and able to whip up "inspired handcrafted cocktails."

The flavors are fresh at Tupelo Park City, where the produce and herbs often come from the chef's own backyard. Eater recommends starting every meal here with the buttermilk biscuits and honey butter before moving on to the salads and mains. Because it's a seasonal menu, the options are not overwhelming, and you could come back a few times during your Park City stay to try everything.

Riverhorse on Main is a Park City staple, and you have to act quickly to grab a reservation. Once you're ensconced at your table, check out the menu to see the latest offerings, which change depending on the time of year. It's easy to make a meal out of a few small plates, like the pierogis, ahi tuna tartare and Thai curry cauliflower. If everyone at the table is game — or even if they aren't — order the Sea platter with king crab legs, poached shrimp and smoked salmon pancakes.

Where to stay

The Washington School House Hotel has come a long, glamorous way. Built in 1889 as one of the first schools in Park City, today it is a fully renovated boutique hotel with 12 rooms and suites. Each has its own special touch, like a vintage crystal chandelier or detailed woodworking, and all feature custom or antique furniture and art from the hotel's private collection. There are fireplaces and the bathrooms have heated floors, so if you get too cozy and don't feel like leaving, ask the 24-hour concierge to arrange an in-room massage.

Newpark Resort offers modern rooms and amenities with lovely views of the Swaner Preserve. The property is close to all the action, with the ski resorts a few minutes away and shopping and restaurants even closer. The resort is a mix of comfortable guest rooms and suites, with seven two-bedroom townhomes. All are well-appointed with gas fireplaces, wet bars or full kitchens, heated bathroom floors and soaking tubs, and the suites and townhomes have an extra perk: private decks with hot tubs.