Labubu: the 'creepy' dolls sparking brawls in the shops

Craze for the 'wildly collectible' soft toys has reached fever pitch among devotees

Pop Mart&#039;s Labubu vinyl plush figures on display at a Pop Mart shop
Inspired by Nordic mythology, the Labubu has a characteristic toothy grin
(Image credit: VCG / VCG / Getty Images)
By
published

Tiny, toothy and mischievous, a peculiar-looking doll is taking the world by storm and causing chaos among shoppers across the UK.

Labubu is a "wildly popular keyring doll" that resembles a "crossover between a creature from 'Where the Wild Things Are' and an evil Teletubby", said The Independent. Whether this doll is cute, cursed or "well… a little bit scary" remains a matter of personal opinion. But thousands of adoring fans will do anything to get their hands on one.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸