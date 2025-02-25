Crafting emporium Joann is going out of business

The 82-year-old fabric and crafts store will be closing all 800 of its stores

Joann is going out of business
The company could not escape the 'era of shrinking bricks-and-mortar retail'
(Image credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Joann, the 82-year-old fabric and crafts store, said Monday it was closing all 800 of its stores and ceasing operations after liquidation firm GA Group and a lender won "substantially all" of its assets at an auction over the weekend. Joann filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January, for the second time in less than a year. In February, the company said it was closing about 500 of its stores.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

