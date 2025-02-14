Will Trump lead to more or fewer nuclear weapons in the world?

He wants denuclearization. But critics worry about proliferation.

Illustration of a Newton&#039;s Cradle with a nuclear bomb and the Earth
Trump's record and tendency to fiery rhetoric could "prove fatal to nuclear nonproliferation"
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Former President Ronald Reagan entered office known as a fire-breathing hawk. He left office having signed major agreements to limit nuclear arms. President Donald Trump wants to follow suit, but his policies could complicate that goal.

Trump on Thursday said he "wants to restart nuclear arms control talks with Russia and China," said The Associated Press. The world already possesses enough atomic weapons to "destroy the world 50 times over, 100 times over," the president said to reporters. Money spent to build and maintain those deadly stockpiles could be better used on efforts that are "actually, hopefully much more productive," he said. The ultimate goal is for all three nuclear powers to eventually cut their defense budgets in half.



Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

