Are we now in a constitutional crisis?

Trump and Musk defy Congress and the courts

Illustration of the US Constitution edited with a black marker pen
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

As President Donald Trump and Elon Musk continue to sideline Congress and the courts in remaking American government, some believe we are in the midst of a constitutional crisis. One camp argues the moment of reckoning has already arrived.

The constitutional crisis "is here," said Jonathan Chait at The Atlantic. A crisis sometimes arrives "revealing itself gradually," but Trump and Musk's unprecedented actions have made the stakes of this moment "dramatically" clear. Another camp is hedging, even while acknowledging the challenges. America is on "the cusp" of a constitutional crisis, said Sen. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) Sunday on Meet the Press. The Trump administration's decision to block Congress' spending directives is "so clearly illegal," he said.

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

