Are we now in a constitutional crisis?
Trump and Musk defy Congress and the courts
As President Donald Trump and Elon Musk continue to sideline Congress and the courts in remaking American government, some believe we are in the midst of a constitutional crisis. One camp argues the moment of reckoning has already arrived.
The constitutional crisis "is here," said Jonathan Chait at The Atlantic. A crisis sometimes arrives "revealing itself gradually," but Trump and Musk's unprecedented actions have made the stakes of this moment "dramatically" clear. Another camp is hedging, even while acknowledging the challenges. America is on "the cusp" of a constitutional crisis, said Sen. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) Sunday on Meet the Press. The Trump administration's decision to block Congress' spending directives is "so clearly illegal," he said.
There is "no universally accepted definition of a constitutional crisis," said The New York Times. But such a moment generally occurs as the "product of presidential defiance of laws and judicial rulings." Under that standard, the answer to the question is clear to legal scholars. "We are in the midst of a constitutional crisis right now," said Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the law school at the University of California, Berkeley.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A 'three-alarm fire' for the constitution
Trump is "trying to shove aside the other two branches of government," said The Washington Post. Presidents like Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan made "sweeping changes to government and society." But they mostly colored inside the lines even as they tested the boundaries, experts say. Presidents "don't just dispense with Congress or ignore laws that are on the books," said Georgia State University law professor Michael Anthony Kreis. If the Trump administration decides to ignore court rulings blocking the president's orders, that amounts to a "three-alarm fire," said Loyola Law School's Jessica Levinson.
If there is a constitutional crisis, "it's being caused by these judges" blocking Trump's orders, Scott Jennings said on CNN. It isn't the job of the courts to "tell us how to spend the money. They're not here to set broad federal policy," he said. If Trump believes that the courts are usurping his presidential authority, Jennings said, "he should absolutely defy" their decisions.
Seeking 'legitimate executive power'
The Trump administration has set the stage for that kind of defiance. The courts "aren't allowed to control the executive's legitimate power," said Vice President J.D. Vance on social media. But federal judges have traditionally determined "what counts as the 'executive's legitimate power,'" said Andrew Prokop at Vox. If their rulings are disregarded by the White House, "we'll be embroiled in a very serious constitutional crisis."
That may be the point. Vance "wants a constitutional crisis," said Kim Wehle at The Bulwark. The courts are the "last bulwark against Trump's assaults on the rule of law and constitutional order." Defy their rulings, and Trump will have fallen short of his oath of office to "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution." That's the crisis. "When a president fails to follow the law," Wehle said, "he is failing in that responsibility."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
'School choice alone won't rescue America's failing K-12 education system'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Five of Donald Trump's most outrageous unfulfilled White House schemes
In Depth The President of the United States is not one to let material reality stand in the way of a sound-bite ready pie-in-the-sky proposal
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Judge says White House defying order to spend funds
Speed Read U.S. District Judge John McConnell has ordered the Trump administration to restore federal funding it tried to freeze
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'School choice alone won't rescue America's failing K-12 education system'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Five of Donald Trump's most outrageous unfulfilled White House schemes
In Depth The President of the United States is not one to let material reality stand in the way of a sound-bite ready pie-in-the-sky proposal
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Judge says White House defying order to spend funds
Speed Read U.S. District Judge John McConnell has ordered the Trump administration to restore federal funding it tried to freeze
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump DOJ orders end to charges against NYC mayor
Speed Read The Justice Department has dropped charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was charged with bribery and fraud
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
A running list of Marjorie Taylor Greene's controversies
In Depth Exploring the Georgia Republican's long history of incendiary behavior
By David Faris Published
-
What can Democrats do to oppose Trump?
Talking Points The minority party gets off to a 'slow start' in opposition
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'Much needs to be done to rein in the global cyberscam industry'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump team aims to shut consumer finance watchdog
Speed Read The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was established after the 2008 financial crisis to investigate corporate fraud and protect consumers
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published