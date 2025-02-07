Federal judges block Trump citizenship order

A second judge has blocked the president's order to end citizenship for children born on American soil to parents without legal status

Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi
For Trump, the Constitution is 'something to navigate around or simply ignore,' said U.S. District Judge John Coughenour
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A federal judge in Seattle Thursday issued a nationwide preliminary injunction against President Donald Trump's attempt to end birthright citizenship through executive action. U.S. District Judge John Coughenour's order extended indefinitely a temporary stay he issued two weeks ago and follows another preliminary injunction issued by a federal judge in Maryland on Wednesday.

