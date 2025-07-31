The Bad Guys 2: 'kids will lap up' crime caper sequel starring Sam Rockwell and Awkwafina

'Wittier and more energetic', this film 'wipes the floor' with the original

A scene from Universal Pictures new movie: The Bad Guys 2
Sam Rockwell voices Mr Wolf, the 'wisecracking' leader of an inter-species crew of bank robbers
(Image credit: (C)Universal Pictures / Landmark Media / Alamy)
By
published

I did not have high hopes for this sequel to "The Bad Guys", DreamWorks' animated crime caper from 2022, said David Jenkins in Little White Lies.

Following the adventures of an inter-species crew of bank robbers led by the wisecracking Mr Wolf (Sam Rockwell), that first film was a pretty middling affair. But "The Bad Guys 2", released in time for the school holidays, "wipes the floor with the original", and so joins that "rarefied club" of franchises – "The Godfather", "Toy Story" – in which the second film is superior to the first.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸