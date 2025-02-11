Argentina's gene-edited horses

Scientists in the polo-obsessed nation have produced world's first genetically edited horses, designed to outrun champion mare whose DNA they (mostly) share

Polo is already known for its "frenetic pace" but in Argentina the sport is about to become "even quicker", said The Times.

Scientists in the polo-obsessed nation have produced the world's first genetically edited horses, modifying DNA from a champion mare using a technique called Crispr to increase "explosive speed" in her offspring, said the paper.

