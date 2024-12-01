Indian space mission's moment in the Sun

Emerging space power's first solar mission could help keep Earth safe from Sun's 'fireballs'

Photo collage of the Aditya-L1 probe model and illustrations of the Sun.
The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is named after the Hindu god of the Sun
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

India's space scientists are celebrating their "first significant results": their maiden solar-observation mission could help protect the Earth's power and communication systems from destructive solar storms.

Indian spacecraft Aditya-L1 – named after the Hindu god of the Sun – has captured data that helped the scientists predict the exact time of coronal mass ejections (CMEs). These "massive fireballs" that blow out of the Sun's outermost layer can significantly affect the weather on Earth and satellites in space, said BBC News.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

