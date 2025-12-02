Australia’s teens brace for social media ban
Children 16 and under cannot have accounts on major platforms but it’s a ‘no-brainer’ they will find other ways to engage online
Australians aged 16 and under are to be banned from having accounts on most social media platforms as their country becomes the first in the world to introduce the hardline policy.
Supporters of the ban say it has already influenced social media giants to clean up their acts, but there are concerns that tech-savvy children will easily be able to dodge the restrictions.
How will the ban work?
From 10 December, 10 platforms will become age-restricted – Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok, Snapchat, X, YouTube, Reddit, Twitch and Kick. The definition of what constitutes social media has been a matter of debate: Twitch was added to the list but Pinterest won’t be. Under-16s will still be able to see publicly available content on the platforms but they won’t be able to have their own accounts or see logged-in content.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
There will be penalties of up to A$49.5 million (£25 million) for companies that fail to take “reasonable steps” to comply. With only a week to go before the ban comes into effect, Australian teenagers are receiving notifications on Instagram and Facebook, advising them to save their data before access to their accounts is revoked.
Why is it being introduced?
The Australian government says the ban is intended to reduce the “pressures and risks” children can be exposed to on social media. It follows a study commissioned by the government that found that 96% of children aged 10-15 used social media, and that 70% had been exposed to harmful content and behaviour.
Will it work?
Supporters say the ban is already working. What “appears to drive self-regulation” among social media giants is “the credibility of the threat of government”, said Timothy Koskie on ABC, so the Australian government’s “muscular and maximalist” approach has “already achieved results”.
Meta announced “teen accounts” for Instagram in September 2024, TikTok and Snapchat expanded their age-related account controls, and YouTube has further restricted access to streaming for teens.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
But it’s a “no-brainer” that children will migrate to other platforms, such as gaming apps with chat functions, where “you can still engage with people”, an internet studies professor told The Nightly. Australia’s national independent regulator and educator for online safety, the eSafety commissioner, has urged exempt platforms to report spikes in users and to enhance age checks and safety protocols.
Furthermore, age verification technology is not infallible. A joint study by the University of Melbourne and Princeton University found that teenage volunteers were able to pass checks with tricks including “pointing the camera at video game characters, pulling silly facial expressions, as well as cheap disguises”, said ABC. VPN providers “are also expecting a surge in Australian users”.
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Labour’s dilemma on workers’ rights
The Explainer TUC says Employment Rights Bill is ‘essential to better quality, more secure jobs’ but critics warn of impact on economic growth
-
Coaches’ salary buyouts are generating questions for colleges
Under the Radar ‘The math doesn’t seem to math,’ one expert said
-
Crossword: December 2, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
-
Are boomers the real phone addicts?
In The Spotlight There’s an ‘explosion in screentime’ among older people – and they’re more vulnerable to misinformation
-
The six-seven meme that has taken over the world
In the Spotlight With roots in rap and basketball, the phrase has young people obsessed, and it could be here to stay
-
The ‘swag gap’: are you better than your partner?
In The Spotlight The viral terminology sheds light on power dynamics in modern relationships
-
How The Summer I Turned Pretty has brought out the worst in its fans
In the Spotlight Amazon’s love-triangle hit ‘driving some of the most bonkers and unhinged online energy in the history of the internet’
-
BookTok is reviving publishing – but at what cost?
In The Spotlight Social media recommendations are boosting book sales but critics give the trend mixed reviews
-
The rise of the performative male
Talking Point What the latest internet trope tells us about gender roles, dating and male illiteracy
-
The rise of performative reading
In The Spotlight Why Gen Z may only be pretending to read those clever books
-
Sharenting: does covering children's faces on social media protect them?
In The Spotlight Privacy trend has 'trickled down' from celebrity parents but it may not protect your kids