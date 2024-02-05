Food and drink trends of 2024

Britain's bagel boom

Once, specialist bagel shops in Britain were confined to areas that have (or had) large Jewish populations, such as London's Brick Lane and Manchester's Prestwich, says Tomé Morrissy-Swan in The Daily Telegraph. But that's no longer the case. Since lockdown, Britain has been experiencing a "bagel boom", with the result that high-quality bagels can now be found all over the country. In the north of England, for instance, there's King Baby Bagels in Newcastle (renowned for its salted ham, pease pudding, dill pickles and mustard bagel), Chapter One Bar & Kitchen in Oldham, and the hugely popular Lincoln Bagel Co in Lincoln. Moving down the country, doughnut and bagel specialist The Steamhouse now has seven sites in the Midlands and the south of England, including one in Oxford. Traditional-with-a-twist bagel bakeries are also "popping up" in the capital, many inspired by New York's bagel culture. It's Bagels!, which opened in Primrose Hill in October, is owned by New Yorker Dan Martensen. He had "struggled to find the bagels of his youth" after moving to London in 2019. New York bagels, he says, are larger and less chewy and dense than London ones. His bakery is designed to resemble a "traditional Big Apple bagel shop" and offers fillings such as lox (smoked salmon) and "schmears" (flavoured cream cheeses). And they are already proving popular: on Sunday mornings, people queue for up to two hours to get them.

Starting out with an air fryer

If you got an air fryer for Christmas, and haven't used one before, it's worth taking time to get to know your machine, says Anna Berrill in The Guardian. While air fryers can be transformative for a home cook, they can be surprisingly frustrating to begin with. As they're not all "created equal", it really is a good idea to read the manual. Take time to test out cooking times, because some models are more ferocious than others. Don't assume (as many do) that your air fryer doesn't need pre-heating: in this respect, it's like a conventional oven. As for dishes to try out first, Poppy O'Toole, author of "The Actually Delicious Air Fryer Cookbook", recommends a whole roast chicken. It isn't too hard, and gives a good indication of an air fryer's capabilities. The "chicken stays incredibly moist yet still gets that crispy skin" everyone loves, she says.

Novel uses for olive oil

If you only ever use extra-virgin olive oil in savoury dishes, "you're missing a trick", says Sarah Rainey in The Times. For as well as being good for you, olive oil is extraordinarily versatile: it "makes the creamiest cheesecakes", the "fluffiest sponges", and even the most "deliciously drinkable" cocktails. Chefs have recently cottoned on to this "untapped potential", and are using it in ever more inventive ways. Fast becoming a "staple of modern menus" is olive-oil ice cream, which is renowned for its velvety consistency. Other chefs drizzle olive oil over fresh or poached fruit, or add it to mousses and truffles. Ferran Adrià, formerly of El Bulli (considered the world's best restaurant until it closed in 2011), suggests combining it with grated chocolate on bread for a "surprisingly tasty" snack. According to chef and food writer Ursula Ferrigno, the versatility of olive oil results from the fact it contains so many phenolic compounds, which act as flavour-enhancers. Cutting-edge mixologists now use olive oil to jazz up cocktails, and there are non-alcoholic options, too: try "adding it to your morning smoothie, blending it into coffee", or using it to enrich hot chocolate.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Ripping up the rulebook

High-end restaurants are going to "rip up the fine dining rule book" this year, said Restaurant magazine. In the industry, it is felt that tasting menus – for a long time the bedrock of top-end dining – are losing their appeal for diners. And so restaurants are starting to junk them, and are returning to à la carte menus. One restaurant that has already done so is 670 Grams in Birmingham, which recently replaced its seven-course tasting menu with a "more informal" sharing-style format. Others set to follow suit include Pidgin in London's Hackney and The Man Behind the Curtain in Leeds. Another trend to look for this year is "confrontational dining" – or food that in some cases literally "stares right back at you". At Fowl, a new pop-up "beak-to-feet" chicken shop in London's St James's, the signature dish is a pie of hearts, livers and cockscombs that has a "chicken's head emerging from the pastry". Meanwhile, the breaded and fried pheasant leg served at Manteca in Shoreditch comes with the foot still attached. Two recent trends from New York are also set to hit Britain this year. One is for "comforting" New York-style Italian dishes, such as lasagne, vodka tomato sauce and spaghetti meatballs; the other is for "smashed" burgers – burgers pressed into the griddle as they cook to create a "thinner, crispier" patty.

'Greek-style' vs. real Greek

The UK market for Greek and Greek-style yoghurts has boomed in recent years, but "let's clear one thing up", said Xanthe Clay in The Telegraph: the imitators are "not even close" to the real thing. Unlike the "authentic" stuff, Greek-style is really "just set milk", has a "fairly thin" texture, "can be made almost anywhere". Greek yoghurt, on the other hand, must be made in Greece, and has a "thicker, creamier" texture because it is strained to remove most of the whey. This requires more milk "to make the same amount", so it's more expensive. But while Greek-style yoghurts "are nice enough eaten with fruit", it's worth paying more for the "really seductive, rich creaminess" of the real deal, argued Clay, whose favourites include Fage Total and for a more budget-friendly option, Lidl's "luscious" Milbona Authentic Greek Yogurt, at £1.89 for 500g.