Can Japan's new prime minister govern effectively?
A 'popular gadfly' gets the top job
If at first you don't succeed, try again. Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's new prime minister, seems to have taken that lesson to heart: He ran for the office four times — and only succeeded on the fifth attempt.
Ishiba is a "popular gadfly" and populist who has often irritated his colleagues, said The Economist. His history of outspokenness may cause him to "struggle to govern." That's why his victory in the prime minister race was a "surprise win." The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has governed with few interruptions since 1955, but it has been damaged by recent scandals. Ishiba's backers may have hoped to "mollify an angry public." Despite all that, The Economist said, Ishiba's rise "does not herald a drastic change" in Japan's policies.
What Ishiba wants for Japan
The new prime minister is one of the "leading defense experts in the political world," Kosuke Takahashi said at The Diplomat. Ishiba served twice as Japan's defense minister and had a somewhat hawkish position on China, notably proposing a "NATO-style collective security arrangement in Asia." That's something most experts believe would be difficult to achieve, Takahashi said, and why Ishiba's administration "may face a difficult start in terms of diplomacy and security."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The LDP "has broken with over a decade of orthodoxy" by selecting Ishiba, Gearoid Reidy said at Bloomberg Opinion. Japan's longest-serving postwar leaders have been men with "strong plans," but the new prime minister doesn't seem to fit that description. "Nailing down what Ishiba wants" for Japan is "like nailing jelly to a wall." He has given contradictory statements on issues ranging from nuclear power to monetary policy. Ishiba is "scandal-free" and "affable," Reidy said, but his rise to the top may mostly reflect a "desire for change in the ruling party."
Ishiba's prime ministership "has implications for global security," Charlie Campbell said at Time. Japan has joined the United States in "checking China's assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific." The country has beefed up its defense spending in recent years and attempted to smooth over the longstanding antagonism with South Korea. But Ishiba's call for Japan to take "more control and responsibility" for its own security — and his support for developing nuclear weapons — has raised some alarms in foreign capitals. All of that, Campbell said, "may put him on collision course with Beijing."
Instant effects
Japan's stock market "tumbled" after Ishiba's victory, said CNBC. He defeated Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi in the final round of LDP voting — and Takaichi was known to oppose raising interest rates by Japan's central bank. Her defeat means the bank "will not face any political hurdle for hiking rates further," said one analyst. A higher rate usually "strengthens the yen" which makes Japan's exports "less competitive," said CNBC.
Ishiba may not have much time to get comfortable in the new job. Three days after winning the LDP vote, he called for a snap election for Oct. 27, said the BBC. It's an important yes-or-no moment for the country and its leader. "It is important," Ishiba said, for the new administration to be "judged by the people as soon as possible."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
'Such wrongdoing encourages foreign corrupt practices'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
UK cedes Chagos Islands to Mauritius, minus US base
Speed Read Mauritius has long argued it was forced to give up the islands in 1965 in return for independence from Britain
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Liz Cheney campaigns with Harris in Wisconsin
Speed Read The pair does not agree on much politically, but they share an anti-Trump stance
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Mexico's first woman president has unprecedented power but an uncertain future
In the Spotlight Claudia Sheinbaum has promised to continue her predecessor's legacy
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Jumaane Williams is poised to pick up Eric Adams' pieces
In The Spotlight As New York City is rocked by allegations of corruption emanating from Gracie Mansion, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is waiting in the wings as next in line to take over the mayorship.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Japan's ruling party picks next prime minister
Speed Read Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba is on track to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump is already claiming election fraud
In the Spotlight Officials are 'rattled' by threats of prosecution ahead of the 2024 election
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
What next for Reform UK?
In the Spotlight Farage says party should learn from the Lib Dems in drumming up local support
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Who is leading in the polls?
In the Spotlight Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are neck and neck
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Who is Trump associate Laura Loomer?
In the Spotlight Why Republicans are nervous that their nominee is taking advice from a conspiracy theorist
By David Faris Published
-
Leaked memo adds to speculation of Justice Roberts' MAGA stance
In the Spotlight A new report details how Roberts has allegedly gotten closer to former President Donald Trump
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published