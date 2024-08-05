Turkey divided over 'massacre law' to combat stray dogs

Many argue growing dog population is dangerous and dirty; others see them as historic and 'integral' aspect of Turkish culture

Two women protest the law by wearing dog masks
Right to life advocates took to the streets of Istanbul the proposed law
(Image credit: Bilal Seckin / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)
By
published
in under the radar

Thousands took to the streets in protest after Turkey approved what activists have dubbed a "massacre law" to curb its stray dog population. 

Last week, the Turkish national assembly approved legislation, drawn up by the ruling conservative AK Party, which would force municipalities to round up stray dogs and house them in shelters. The dogs would be neutered and put up for adoption – but any that are terminally ill, infectious or aggressive would be killed.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

