Has Turkey turned on Erdoğan?

Soaring inflation and dissatisfied conservative voters bring historic defeat for Erdoğan's ruling party in local elections

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
President Erdoğan described the local election results as 'not an end for us but rather a turning point'
(Image credit: Yavuz Ozden / dia images via Getty Images)
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK
published

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his AK Party (AKP) suffered their worst defeat in more than two decades in local elections on Sunday.

The opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) retained mayoral seats in the key cities of Istanbul and Turkey's capital Ankara, and gained 15 new seats across the country. Many were in cities seen as traditional "strongholds" of Erdoğan and the AKP.

