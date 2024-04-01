Erdogan set back in key regional elections

The main opposition party flipped or held Turkey's biggest cities, including Istanbul

This is a blow for Erdogan, who won reelection in 2023
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suffered a political setback Sunday after the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) flipped or held Turkey's five biggest cities, including Istanbul, and took the largest share of votes nationwide for the first time since the 1970s. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu beat the candidate of Erdogan's Justice and Development party (AKP) 51% to 40% despite a push by Erdogan to win back control of Turkey's most important city.



