Experts are split on the findings in RFK Jr.'s 'MAHA' report

The HHS secretary's report targeted processed foods and vaccines, among other things

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies during a Senate hearing on May 20, 2025.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has released the first major report for his "Make America Healthy Again" platform, and it has provided some insight into where he wants to focus the agency. But not everyone agrees with the report's conclusions, particularly regarding its findings on vaccines and food.

RFK Jr. has pledged to make sweeping changes to the country's health care system. This initial MAHA report is likely to set off more fierce debate around the Trump administration's approach to its health goals.

Explore More
