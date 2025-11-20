The expanding world of child skincare

Beauty line for kids as young as three sparks ‘rage’

A girl applies a beauty product in front of a mirror
American parents spent almost £1.9 billion on skincare last year
(Image credit: Natalia Lebedinskaia / Getty Images)
By
published

“Maybe in 20 years, every one-year-old will have a beauty routine,” said Ally Nelson, host of the “UnTrivial” wellness podcast. She was “joking, mostly”, said The New York Times. But, in the same week, social media went into meltdown when “Pretty Little Liars” actor Shay Mitchell launched Rini, a new skincare line for children aged three and up.

‘Pernicious’ strategy

A “growing list” of companies sell skin products for pre-teens that are packaged to “look like candy dispensers” and are marketed with “soothing assurances about gentle, dermatologist-approved ingredients”. The advertising works: in the US, households with children between the ages of seven and 12 spent almost $2.5 billion (£1.9 billion) on skincare last year, according to Nielsen IQ consumer research.

The brands say their tween-orientated wares are “safer alternatives to adult products that can damage sensitive, prepubescent skin”. But some critics see “something more pernicious”: a strategy to “hook children on unnecessary products, laying the groundwork for ever-earlier anxieties about their appearance”.

Children’s growing interest in beauty products already has a “catch-all” name: “Sephora kids”, after the beauty store chain, said The Guardian. Shop-floor employees say young children are “filling shopping baskets to the brim with testers” while their parents are “elsewhere in the store”.

‘Overblown’ reaction

“In the rage-bait frenzy” that followed the Rini launch, the line’s “mission statement” was “missed”, said Ariana Yaptangco in Glamour. It’s “play skincare”. The products are “similar to the play make-up I used as a child”, and probably an improvement on “Claire’s palettes made with god-knows-what ingredients that I happily smeared onto my entire face and body”.

The “uproar” against Rini is “misplaced at best and overblown at worst”. It’s not about whether a skincare routine for tweens is “necessary” or not, but rather about children being “able to experiment with products responsibly and safely”. There are “many things to be upset over in this world” but kids using a £4.50 “panda-shaped face mask is not one of them”.

That said, the day after Nelson’s quip about one-year-olds, the podcast host said she came across a Fisher-Price teething set that included a toy face mask and a rattle shaped like a wrinkle-smoothing jade roller.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

