Kidney stones are affecting children far more than they once did

Salt in their diets may be to blame

Photo collage of children making snow angels in a giant pile of salt, pouring out of a salt shaker above them
There has been a '10% increase every year over the last decade or so' in kidney stones in children
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

Kidney stones, also known as hard deposits of minerals and salts that form in the kidneys, are becoming more common in children. The condition, while not deadly, can be painful. Kidney stones are somewhat common in older adults but have only recently been appearing in younger patients and experts attribute the rise to diet.

The stones have turned

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸