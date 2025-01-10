The 'wild west' of unregulated cosmetic surgery in the UK

Complaints soar as aesthetics industry, selling Botox and fillers, remains largely unregulated

Cosmetic surgery
'Crisis waiting to happen': practitioners offering dermal fillers need 'no knowledge, training or previous experience'
(Image credit: Medicimage / Shutterstock)
By
published

There will be "more deaths and more disfigurement" if plans to regulate non-surgical cosmetic procedures, such as Botox and fillers, continue to be delayed, an aesthetic-medicine specialist has warned.

Dr Paul Charlson, a GP, teacher of aesthetics procedures and a member of the Joint Council for Cosmetics Practitioners (JCCP), told the BBC that the government must "get on with" enacting the regulatory legislation the industry has put forward.

Chas Newkey-Burden

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

