How Taiwan minimized earthquake damage

The country was rocked but not rolled

Tilted building in Taiwan.
Taiwan's buildings were surprisingly resilient through the country's worst earthquake in 20 years
(Image credit: SAM YEH / AFP via Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By Devika Rao, The Week US
published

Taiwan experienced a 7.4 magnitude earthquake on April 3, the country's strongest in 25 years. The quake killed at least 10 people and injured over 900, while some are still missing. Despite the strength of the tremor, the death toll and infrastructure damage were much lower than expected — largely due to Taiwan's building engineering requirements.

Why was earthquake damage in Taiwan so minimal?

