Strong Taiwan earthquake kills 9, injures hundreds

At magnitude 7.4, this was Taiwan's biggest earthquake in 25 years

Building in Taiwan partially collapsed in earthquake
The urban search-and-rescue team Taiwan established after the 1999 quake was quick to respond
(Image credit: VCG / VCG via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

At least nine people were killed and hundreds injured Wednesday when a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan. It was the country's strongest temblor since a magnitude 7.6 earthquake left nearly 2,500 dead in 1999.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Reads Taiwan Earthquakes Natural Disaster
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us