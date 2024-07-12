Why Project 2025 is creating headaches for the Trump campaign

Democrats want to make Trump 'own' the controversial plan

Donald Trump gives a speech on tax reform at the Heritage Foundation's President's Club Meeting at a hotel in Washington, DC, on October 17, 2017
Donald Trump gives a speech on tax reform at the Heritage Foundation's President's Club Meeting at a hotel in Washington, DC, on October 17, 2017
(Image credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published
inTalking Point

Project 2025? Never heard of it. That's what Donald Trump says about a 900-page document from the conservative Heritage Foundation that puts itself forward as a governing agenda for the next Republican president, said CNN. "I know nothing about Project 2025," the former president said in a post on Truth Social, adding: "I have no idea who is behind it." Why the stiff arm? Trump's attempt to distance himself from Project 2025 comes "amid an intensifying effort by President Joe Biden and Democrats to tie Trump to its more controversial policies."

Indeed, Democrats have a "billboard-size plan to make Trump own Project 2025," Grace Segers said at The New Republic. The plans include targeting diversity policies in public life, restricting abortion access, reducing LGBT rights and curbing efforts to fight climate change. The president would also assert "greater control over the Justice Department" — putting Trump's enemies at risk of prosecution. That's all potentially controversial stuff, and Democrats plan to make sure voters see it that way. "Donald Trump's Project 2025 is the biggest threat to our American way of life we’ve faced in generations," said a spokesman for the Democratic National Committee.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Trump 2024 2024 Presidential Election Heritage Foundation Project 2025 Talking Points
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸