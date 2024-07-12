The Week Unwrapped: What is Project 2025?
Plus, trouble in the Indian Ocean and life on Mars
Will Trump follow a conservative plan for a dystopian future? What is happening on the island of Diego Garcia? And how will humans fare on the red planet?
A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business.
It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.
