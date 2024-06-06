Texas' anti-porn crusade is gaining traction

Attorney General Ken Paxton's push to purge cyberporn from Texas is becoming a model for other red states with similar agendas

Illustration of an aubergine emoji cut in half
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

It is often said that pornography is what pushes — or at least what helps move — new technologies into mass public adoption. At the same time, just as pornography allegedly pushed the boundaries of technology, efforts to restrict or even abolish porn have also played a major role in shaping many of the laws and customs under which we all live.   

For the past several months, conservative Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has led the charge against digital pornography in his state, suing multiple adult entertainment companies under HB1181, a recently enacted law requiring sexually explicit websites to force users to verify their age with government issued IDs or other "commercially reasonable" methods. While some companies have adjusted their verification protocols accordingly, several major pornography sites including industry giants like PornHub and xHamster, have discontinued service in Texas entirely. Texas' law was passed "without any means to enforce at scale" and will result in users visiting other adult sites "with far fewer safety measures in place, which do not comply" with the law, PornHub said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle. 

Explore More
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

