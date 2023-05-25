Ken Paxton and the scandal splitting the Texas GOP

The Republican-led Texas House General Investigating Committee heard unusual public testimony Wednesday from five veteran investigators who outlined about a dozen state crimes, including felonies, they believe Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) committed in connection with a whistleblower lawsuit. "That's alarming to hear," committee chairman Rep. Andrew Murr (R) said after the investigators ran through Paxton's potential crimes. "It curls my mustache."

What prompted the investigation?

The committee quietly started investigating Paxton in March after he announced a $3.3 million settlement with four former top aides he fired when they informed the FBI of potential crimes he had committed to aid donor and friend Nate Paul, enrich himself, and cover up an extramarital affair. The $3.3 million settlement would come from public funds approved by the Legislature, and House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) said in February he doesn't "think it's proper use of taxpayer dollars." Murr agreed Wednesday, saying it's "alarming" and "very serious" that Texans are being asked pay millions so Paxton can avoid a public trial.

The dramatic and "extraordinary public airing of scandal and alleged lawbreaking" at the Texas Capitol "plunged one of the GOP's conservative stars into new political and legal risk," testing "Paxton's durability in a way he has not previously confronted despite a felony indictment in 2015 and an ongoing FBI investigation," The Associated Press reported. It also "amounted to a remarkable rebuke from Republicans in a building where Paxton has long maintained defenders and allies, including [Gov. Greg] Abbott, who lauded Paxton while swearing him in to a third term in January."

The House investigative committee's "three Republicans and two Democrats have demonstrated they take this oversight role seriously" this session, even if the target is a Republican, The Texas Tribune noted. Earlier in May, the committee's investigation of state Rep. Bryan Slaton (R) over sexual misconduct led to his resignation and expulsion.

Will Paxton be impeached?

The investigative committee could recommend that the House censure or impeach Paxton, or let the clock run out. "The trajectory of the committee leads only to impeachment," a senior House staffer told KXAN News. "I would expect they're going to move pretty quickly."