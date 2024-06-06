How turbulence will change air travel

Ban on children sitting on laps among a raft of changes as turbulence expected to rise

Photo collage of several flight paths with plane icons on them, all avoiding the same area. In the background, there is a photo of a dramatic stormy sky, and at the bottom an air traffic control tower. Various bits of vintage text from tickets, boardning passes and airline ads overlay the image.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Radical changes to air travel are expected after a British passenger died of a heart attack when a Singapore Airlines flight from Heathrow to Singapore hit severe turbulence last month.

 Experts say climate change will increase turbulence in the decades ahead and The Times "terrified" airline bosses are already taking steps that could make air travel a more restrictive and expensive experience.

Explore More
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

